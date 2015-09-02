Kazakhstan plays invaluable role in maintaining stability in CA - EU parliamentarian

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plays an invaluable role in maintaining stability in Central Asia, Chairperson of the European Parliament Delegation on cooperation with Central Asian countries Iveta Grigule told Kazinform correspondent.

"Kazakhstan's role as a stabilizer in Central Asia cannot be overestimated. Presently, your country plays an invaluable role in the region and beyond," Iveta Grigule noted. In her words, political stability in Kazakhstan is the reflection of its economic success. In this context, the European diplomat praised consistency of Kazakhstan's policy aimed at joining the world's 30 most competitive economies. "We are well aware of Kazakhstan's ambitious plan to join the club of 30 most developed countries. And there are no obstacles that can keep Kazakhstan from achieving its goal. Your people have will and resources to do that," Ms Grigule said in conclusion.