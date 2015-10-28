Kazakhstan plays leading role in ensuring security in CA - Yao Peisheng

BEIJING-SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is the brightest example of preservation of harmony and stability on the CIS space and plays a leading role in regional security ensuring. Yao Peisheng, former Ambassador of China to Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine told at the 4th Forum "China and Central Asian Countries" in Shanghai.

"The situation in Central Asian region is stable now. We need to study the experience of state-building and ensuring public harmony in Central Asian republics, first of all, in Kazakhstan. This country has achieved a great success in preserving stability and inter-ethnic consent in its territory, because it's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has been prioritizing public security and economic development since the country gained independence," said he. According to Yao Peisheng, Kazakhstan has become a leader in the Central Asian region both in politics and economy. "The country leads in ensuring regional security," added he. The 4th "China and Central Asian Countries" Forum was organized by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the Shanghai University. The forum brought together about 100 Chinese scholars and 10 foreign guests. Kazakhstan was represented there by Erlan Karin - Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KISI), Konstantin Syroezhkin - Chief Research Fellow at KISI and Askar Nursha - Chief Research Fellow at the Institute of World Economy and Politics under the First President's Fund.