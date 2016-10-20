Kazakhstan plunges in FIFA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan lost seven spots in the updated FIFA rankings, tumbling to №90, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz. The Kazakh national football team has only 386 points.

Kazakhstan's closest neighbor and ally - Russia crashed from №38 to №53. Belarus also lost 20 spots and plummeted to №77.

Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan all rose up in the rankings taking up the 99th, 114th and 140th spot respectively.



Argentine dominates the FIFA rankings with 1,621 points. Coming in 2nd is Germany that moved one spot up in the updated rankings. Brazil also improved its standing climbing to the 3rd spot of the rankings.