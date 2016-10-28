Kazakhstan PM takes part in CIS Governments meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has participated in the meeting of the Heads of CIS Governments during his working visit to Minks, according to primeminister.kz.

During the meeting the participants discussed the progress of implementation of the Free Trade Zone Agreement, the Agreement of CIS Countries on Legal Enlightenment of Consumers and the Plan of CIS Joint Action in solution of main financial and economic problems.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev noted that the joint CIS course for improvement of the business climate, attraction of investors, stimulation of economic growth has proven its effectiveness.

In the end of the meeting the parties signed a number of multilateral documents.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev also took part in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Minsk and met with Belorussian President Alexander Lukashenko.