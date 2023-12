ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Cadet Wrestling Championship 2015 wrapped up in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina this week, Sports.kz reports.

Wrestler from Kazakhstan Asylzat Sagymbai clinched silver as she was outclassed by Russian Ekaterina Mikhailova in the final bout in 40kg category. Marina Zakshevskaya and Laura Almaganbetova of Kazakhstan hauled bronze in 49kg and 38kg category respectively.