Kazakhstan pockets 9 medals at World Nomad Games
20:49, 04 September 2018
CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM - On September 4, Kazakh athletes won several medals at the 3rd World Nomad Games, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Competing in mas-wrestling, Darya Nesterova (in the 85 kg weight division) struck silver. The other athletes of Kazakhstan gained 4 bronze medals in the same sport: Medet Yesbulayev (60 kg), Temirlan Shamet (70 kg), Vyacheslav Starkov (105 kg), and Alexandr Krasnov (125 kg).
In the Turkmen Gurash wrestling event, Kazakhstan won 2 bronze medals: Adilet Shalgynbekuly (62 kg) and Amandyk Abylai (in the absolute weight division).