Kazakhstan pockets first gold at int’l solidarity championships

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM On Day 1 at the 6th International Weightlifting Solidarity Championships in the capital of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan’s Igor Son was the best in the 61 kg men’s weight class.

Son grabbed the gold medal lifting total of 286 kg (130+156), the Kazakh Weightlifting Federation’s press service reports.

The championships bringing athletes from 47 states of the world is to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.