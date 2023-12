NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Great Silk Road international boxing tournament has come to an end in Baku, Sports.kz reports.

Kazakhstan's fighters got through to the final. As a result, Shalkar Aihynbai crashed Uzbekistan's Nodirjon Mirzhakhmedov to grab the gold medal in the men's 46-49 kg weight class.



Another five Kazakhstani boxers swept silver medals in their weight classes.