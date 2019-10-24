Kazakhstan pockets ‘gold’ at Abu Dhabi Grand-Slam

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani athlete Gusman Kyrgyzbayev is participating in the Abu Dhabi Grand-Slam Judo tournament in the UAE, Kazinform reported with reference to the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Gusman Kyrgyzbayev successfully represented the Kazakhstan team in the weight category up to 60 kilograms. In the main bout Gusman faced the Frenchman Walid Hyar. This confrontation ended with the well-earned victory of Kazakhstani athlete.