    Kazakhstan pockets ‘gold’ at Abu Dhabi Grand-Slam

    23:08, 24 October 2019
    Photo: None
    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani athlete Gusman Kyrgyzbayev is participating in the Abu Dhabi Grand-Slam Judo tournament in the UAE, Kazinform reported with reference to the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Gusman Kyrgyzbayev successfully represented the Kazakhstan team in the weight category up to 60 kilograms. In the main bout Gusman faced the Frenchman Walid Hyar. This confrontation ended with the well-earned victory of Kazakhstani athlete.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
