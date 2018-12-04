  • kz
    Kazakhstan pockets gold at Asia Mountain Bike Series

    08:40, 04 December 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Kirill Kazantsev won a gold medal at the Asia Mountain Bike Series held in Brunei Darussalam, the National Olympic Committee reports. 

    He grabbed the gold medal and remained the first in the overall standing of the Asia Mountain Bike Series to finish the first 4.5 minutes ahead.
    In the previous stage Kazantsev finished second. The final stage will take place in a week in Malaysia.

    It is noteworthy, Kazantsev won a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2018.

    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
