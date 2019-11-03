  • kz
    Kazakhstan pockets gold at Int’l Weightlifting Cup in Belarus

    17:21, 03 November 2019
    Photo: None
    GRODNO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Nijat Rakhimov won the gold medal in the men’s 81 kg final at the ALEXANDER CUP, the International Cup in memory of Two-time Olympic Champion Alexander Kurlovich, underway in Grodno in Belarus, the Kazakh Weightlifting Federation press service reports.

    Rakimov lifted a total of 344 kg (151+193) adding the second gold to the country’s tally.

    The international tournament is the Tokyo 2020 qualification silver event.

    Kazakhstan Sport
