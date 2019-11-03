Kazakhstan pockets gold at Int’l Weightlifting Cup in Belarus

GRODNO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Nijat Rakhimov won the gold medal in the men’s 81 kg final at the ALEXANDER CUP, the International Cup in memory of Two-time Olympic Champion Alexander Kurlovich, underway in Grodno in Belarus, the Kazakh Weightlifting Federation press service reports.

Rakimov lifted a total of 344 kg (151+193) adding the second gold to the country’s tally.

The international tournament is the Tokyo 2020 qualification silver event.