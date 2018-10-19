Kazakhstan pockets silver at Asian Fencing Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 16-year-old Sofiya Nikolaichuk of Kazakhstan has won a silver medal in the women's epee at the Asian U23 Fencing Championship underway in Manila, the Philippines, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, Aibike Khabibullina and Aigerim Sarybai of Kazakhstan had won gold and silver medals correspondingly in women's sabre there, the National Olympic Commitee's press service reports.



Kazakhstan has grabbed three medals there so far.