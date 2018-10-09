Kazakhstan pockets silver at Asian Para Games

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The second day of the Asian Para Games comes to an end in Jakarta, Indonesia. Member of the Kazakh national team, Atyrau para swimmer won a silver medal in the men's 100m freestyle event, Kazinform reports.

He lost just one second to Iranian swimmer to finish second. An Indian athlete rounded out the top three.



As earlier reported, on the first day the Kazakh para swimmer grabbed silver in the men's 100m butterfly.