PYONGYANG. KAZINFORM At the now-running Asian Junior & Youth Weightlifting Championship in Pyongyang, Kazakhstan’s Gulnur Ybrai won the bronze medal lifting a total of 178 kg in the women’s 59 kg category.

As a result, she added the third medal to the country’s tally.

As earlier reported, Ablaikhan Auelkhanov and Akmolda Sairamkez also grabbed bronze medals.