Kazakhstan pockets two short track bronze at Universiade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The men's and women's short track speed skating teams of Kazakhstan added two bronze medals to the country's tally at the Universiade 2019 underway in Krasnoyarsk, the culture and sport department of Astana city informs.



Teams of Kazakhstan, Russia, South Korea and Japan vied for the top honors in the women's final race. Kazakhstan skaters gave way to Russian and Japan's teams picking bronze.



Men's team of South Korea won the gold medal, Russia finished second while Kazakhstan skaters rounded out the top three.



