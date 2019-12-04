  • kz
    Kazakhstan-Poland direct flights to be launched

    10:44, 04 December 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On December 3 Kazakhstani delegation held talks with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Republic of Poland, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Ministry for Industry and Infrastructural Development.

    According to the statement, in the framework of «open sky» regime, which was introduced under the instruction of the Head of State, LOT Polish Airlines will increase the number of flights from Warsaw to Nur-Sultan from 4 to 7. Beginning from summer 2020 the air company will launch Warsaw-Nur-Sultan direct flights on every day basis. In addition, the next year LOT Polish Airlines plans to launch direct flights Warsaw-Almaty.

