Kazakhstan, Poland discuss establishment of agricultural projects support fund

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Poland is keen on investing in agricultural processing projects of Kazakhstan. Polish Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Krzysztof Jurgiel said it at a meeting with Kazakh Ambassador to this country Altay Abibullayev, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

The meeting focused on discussion of the course of implementation of the agreements reached during the Kazakh President’s state visit to Poland on August 22-23, 2016.

The Polish side confirmed its readiness to organize consultations for Kazakhstani experts in Warsaw in order to study Poland’s successful experience in development of agriculture, system-wide support of farming and export of agrarian products. K. Jurgiel informed about Polish businessmen’s interest in attending agricultural and food industry exhibitions - KazAgro/Kazfarm 2016 to be held in Astana on October 26-28, 2016 and World Food Kazakhstan scheduled for November 2-4, 2016 in Almaty.

The parties exchanged information on the course of fulfillment of internal procedures on enactment of the Intergovernmental Agreement on Cooperation in Agriculture dated August 23, 2016.

This document is aimed at promotion of agricultural cooperation at the level of the two countries' governmental establishments and business communities. According to Abibullayev, the enactment of the Agreement and activation of the bilateral cooperation will require adoption of additional measures on support of mutual trade and stimulation of investments for agrifood companies.

The sides exchanged also views on possible establishment of a joint fund of agricultural projects support.

K. Jurgiel expressed satisfaction over the visit of Kazakhstan’s veterinary inspection to Poland that completed its mission on October 19, 2016 which, in turn, will offer broader opportunities for both countries' businessmen in agricultural cooperation.