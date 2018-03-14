Kazakhstan, Poland discuss visa regime issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Poland held consultations on consular issues in Astana, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA press service.

The Kazakhstan delegation was led by Director of the Consular Service Department of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan Ardak Madiyev, while the Polish delegation was led by Deputy Director of the Consular Department of the Foreign Ministry of Poland Beata Brzywczy.

The Polish side reiterated its support for Astana's initiative to relax the visa requirements between Kazakhstan and the European Union, as well as its intention to continue facilitating a solution to this issue.

Within the framework of the consultations, the sides discussed issues related to the possibility of visa exemption for the holders of service passports of Kazakhstan, facilitation of the Polish visa issuance procedure for Kazakh students, recognition (nostrification) of education certificates and diplomas of Kazakhstan citizens by Polish authorities, legalization of documents, consular and legal protection of citizens of the two countries, opening of Polish visa centers in Kazakhstan, as well as practical issues of implementing the bilateral Agreement on the readmission of persons.

During the negotiations, the sides confirmed mutual interest in the development of bilateral consular relations aimed at facilitating the legal procedures for handling citizens' appeals by government agencies of the two countries.