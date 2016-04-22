Kazakhstan, Poland discussed interaction in development of apple orchards

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Undersecretary of State in the Polish Ministry of Economic Development Witold Słowik participated in Retail Business Kazakhstan 2016 forum in Almaty.

“Kazakhstan and Poland have similar development programs, and I am confident that our Government’s new policy will serve for further development of bilateral relations. The commodity turnover between our countries increases year by year. Last year, its volume reached $1.3 bln. At a meeting with Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Ermek Kosherbayev, we discussed the issues of interaction, in particular, in development of apple orchards, as Poland is hugely experienced in this field,” W. Słowik said.

He noted that retail trade is an important aspect of economy and expressed hope that Polish businessmen participating in the business summit will find new partners.

“I have visited one of Almaty bazaars and saw Polish apples being sold there. I was surprised at their high prices. Kazakhstan’s accession to the WTO as well as strengthening of economic ties between our countries should increase the intensity of our bilateral trade, which in turn will only benefit the consumers,” the Polish official said.

The Polish delegation is expected to meet with the representatives of the Almaty Mayor’s Office to discuss development of railroad transport, housing-utilities and other issues.