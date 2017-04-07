Kazakhstan, Poland mark 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On 6 April 2017, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Poland celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations, Kazakh foreign ministry reports.

The dynamics of the relations that have developed between our countries over the past quarter century demonstrate the aspiration of the sides to progressively develop Kazakh-Polish cooperation on the basis of mutual interests.



The visit of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Warsaw on August 22-23, 2016, provided a significant impetus to the expanding of comprehensive dialogue and saw the adoption of the Declaration of the Presidents on economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland and the signature of two intergovernmental agreements on cooperation in the fields of agriculture and readmission. Trustful contacts have been established within the framework of international and regional organizations, such as the UN, the OSCE and others.



Poland is one of Kazakhstan's key foreign economic partners in Central and Eastern Europe. A solid legal framework and the successful work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, as well as the interparliamentary friendship group, contribute to bolstering interaction between the two countries.



A 32,000 - strong Polish diaspora in Kazakhstan serves as a unique "living bridge" between our countries.



More than 200 companies with Polish participation are represented in the economy of Kazakhstan. They are involved in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, subcontract oil and gas works, telecommunications, construction, production of building materials, supplies of equipment and machinery, and provision of international transport services.



In order to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, a visa-free regime for Polish citizens was introduced on 1 January 2017. In addition, the launch of direct flights between Astana and Warsaw is being planned for May of this year.



Contacts are also expanding in the sphere of education and culture. The impetus for this was given by the entry into force on June 6, 2016 of an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of education. Currently, more than 770 students from Kazakhstan attend Polish universities. Major works of classics of two countries have been translated and published in Kazakh and Polish languages.



In the 25 years of diplomatic relations, our countries have achieved significant successes in all fields of cooperation and are determined to achieve progress for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries in the interests of peace, security, and stability.