Kazakhstan, Poland sum up results of cooperation in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Poland held a round table to sum up results of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland in the outgoing year, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Attending the event were reps of Poland's leadership, foreign ministry, business elite, experts, mass media as well as Kazakh diaspora and students.



At the event, Kazakh Ambassador Margulan Baimukhan presented the jubilee medal instituted by the decree of the President of Kazakhstan and the medals of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry to Polish statesmen who greatly contributed to the development and strengthening of Kazakh-Polish relations.



A presentation on Kazakhstan's investment attractiveness, key sectors of its economy, favorable tax regime and main indicators of Kazakh-Polish cooperation was made at the round table. Guests were also familiarized with the upcoming political and economic events in Kazakhstan in 2018, including its presidency of the UN Security Council and the 20th anniversary of Astana.







Participants of the round table exchanged views on the current state of cooperation between Astana and Warsaw and praised the progress in implementation of the agreements reached at the meetings of presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev and Andrzej Duda in 2016 and 2017.



Polish businessmen and experts noted the importance of stepping up bilateral economic cooperation and stressed the constructive character of interaction in all spheres.



All participants highly appreciated the reforms and initiatives, which are implemented in Kazakhstan and reiterated their commitment to further active cooperation.



