Kazakhstan population exceeded 18 million as of February 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As of February 1, 2018, the population of Kazakhstan was 18, 177,700 people. Compared to the 1st of February 2017 there are 240,600 people more (1.3%), Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of National Economy.

The number of urban population as of February 2018 was 10,439,600 people (57.4% of total number), rural - 7,738,100 people (42.6%).

According to the statistics, in January 2018 33,300 people were born, which is 4.4 % more than in the previous year. Overall birth rate per one thousand people is 21,42 newborns.



Natural growth of population by February 2018 increased by 2,500 people compared to previous year.



In the same period the number of the deceased people was 11,800, which is 8.4% less than in January 2017. Overall mortality index is 7,59 of dead per 1,000 people.

According to the information of the migration agency, in January 2018 the number of incoming migrants became less by 9.2% and equaled 1,360 people. The number of migrants who left the country increased by 34.9% and equaled 2,258 people, migration saldo was minus 898 people. The major migration exchange is with the CIS countries.