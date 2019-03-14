Kazakhstan population exceeds 18.4 million as of Feb 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As of February 1, 2019, Kazakhstan's population reached 18,415,500 people, increasing by 237.9 thousand people, or 1.3%, year-on-year, Kazinform has learned from the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

As of the above reporting date, the urban population amounted to 10 million 709,400 people, or 58.2 percent of the total population, while the rural population equaled to 7 million 706,100 people or 41.8 percent.

In January this year, 314 deaths of children under 1 year of age (317 in January 2018) were registered in Kazakhstan. The number of infant deaths declined by 0.9 pct YOY. In January 2019, the infant mortality rate was 9.32 (9.53) deaths per 1,000 births.

In January, 159 (146 a year earlier) infant deaths, or 50.6% (46.1%) of the total number of infant deaths, were due to the conditions that arise in the perinatal period. The numbers of infant deaths were as follows: 60 (64) or 19.1% (20.2%) from congenital anomalies, 33 (29) or 10.5% (9.1%) from respiratory diseases, and 11 (11) or 3.5% (3.5%) from accidents, poisoning, and injuries.

In January 2019, the number of arrivals in Kazakhstan has decreased by 25.1 percent YOY, whereas the number of departures has increased by 8.6% YOY. The country's migration processes take place mainly with the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States. The shares of arrivals from the CIS countries and departures for these countries amounted to 84.5% and 90.5%, respectively.



The number of migrants moving within the country rose by 0.7%. Due to interregional movements, the positive change of population migration has been in West Kazakhstan region (25 people), Pavlodar region (52), Turkestan region (1,326), and the cities of Astana (1,783) and Almaty (2,128).