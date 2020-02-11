Kazakhstan, Portugal to strengthen coop in environmental protection and sustainable development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Ambassador to Portugal Daulet Batrashev met with Minister of Environment of this country João Pedro Matos Fernandes, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Lisbon informs.

The sides discussed the prospects of development of interaction and exchange of experience between Kazakhstan and Portugal in environmental protection, green technologies and combating climate change, both at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

The Kazakh Diplomat informed the Portuguese side of the measures launched by Kazakhstan on implementation of green development concept and ensuring low-carbon economic growth. The Ambassador told the Portuguese Minister about the organization of the EXPO 2017 international exhibition in the Kazakh capital, the activity of the International Center for Green Technologies and Kazakhstan’s Green Bridge initiative.

The sides stressed the presence of technologies, expertise and ideas which can be mutually beneficially used in improvement of ecological situation and fulfillment of international obligations in climate protection. In this regard, the parties expressed readiness to continue the active dialogue in environmental protection issues.

The parties agreed on interaction in establishment of contacts for the exchange of experience between the International Centre for Green Technologies and Portugal’s INESC TEC research institution and organization of regular meetings.

Portugal is one of the international leaders in green technologies. 56% of energy consumed in Portugal comes from renewable sources. This indicator is planned to be raised to 80% by 2030.

INESC TEC carries out researches in the field of renewable energy, IT and AI. It is one of the largest research institutes in Portugal. It unites 13 research centers and employs more than 700 research fellows.