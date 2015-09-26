Kazakhstan postpones construction of grain terminal on Turkmen-Iranian border

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Construction of the Kazakh grain terminal on the Turkmen-Iranian border has been postponed, the ministry of agriculture of Kazakhstan told Trend.

The ministry said that the construction of a grain terminal in Iran can be considered after the completion of the construction of broad gauge railway from the Turkmen border to the Inche-Burun Iranian station on the Uzen-Gorgan railway, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.

As of today, the work on the organization of two narrow gauge connection points and the broad gauge railway lines in the Turkmen and Iranian sections of the Uzen-Gorgan railway is being carried out under the existing agreement on international goods transport by rail the ministry said.

Also, the ministry went on to add that an Iranian company that would be interested in this project together with Kazakh Food Corporation has not been chosen yet. Kazakh company Astyk Terminal started preparatory work for construction of the terminal on the Turkmen-Iranian border in the spring of 2014.