ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan forecasts 1% GDP growth by the end of the year, Kuandyk Bishimbayev, Minister of National Economy, said at the Governmental meeting today.

"As per conservative estimations , GDP growth in 2016 will make 0.5%. However, if the funds allocated under the Nurly Zhol program and anti-crisis funds are utilized fully in remaining period, we can expect 1% rise," the Minister said.