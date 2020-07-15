Kazakhstan prepares for mostly precipitation-free midweek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that only the west and east of Kazakhstan will see occasional showers with thunderstorms, high wind, and hail locally.

Wind will gust up and bring dust storms to some parts of southern Kazakhstan.

According to the national weather agency, hot weather will persist in most regions of the country.