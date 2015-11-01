Kazakhstan prepares to join GRECO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan prepares for joining the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) of the Council of Europe, Kazinform has learnt from the Public Administration and Anti-Corruption Agency.

"Strengthening the international cooperation in countering corruption has been a priority of the Agency's activity. Based on this statement, Kazakhstan, being a full-fledged participant of the UN Anti-Corruption Agency, OECD Istanbul Anti-corruption Action Plan and member of the OSCE, carries out a variety of activities on entering the GRECO and on signing European Criminal Law Convention on Corruption and Civil Law Convention on Corruption," the Agency's press service says. The Group of States against Corruption is an international organization established by the Council of Europe on 1999. Its objective is to improve the capacity of its members to fight corruption by monitoring their compliance with Council of Europe anti-corruption standards through a dynamic process of mutual evaluation and peer pressure. Membership in GRECO, which is an enlarged agreement, is not limited to Council of Europe member States. Any State which took part in the elaboration of the enlarged partial agreement may join by notifying the Secretary General of the Council of Europe. Currently, GRECO comprises 49 member States (48 European States and the United States of America). Recall that on October 30, 2015 the Parliament of Kazakhstan adopted the Law "On Countering Corruption" which had been elaborated as part of implementation of the 100 Specific Steps - Nation's Plan.