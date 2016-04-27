Kazakhstan preparing 20 agreements to create favorable conditions for investment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is preparing 20 agreements to create favorable conditions for investors, said deputy minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kasymbek during an expanded meeting of the Senate committee on economic policy, entrepreneurship and investment development.

The meeting reviewed the draft law "On ratification of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Macedonia on the promotion and mutual protection of investments". The agreement was signed in Astana on July 2, 2012 during the Macedonian President's visit to Kazakhstan.

He informed that the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Macedonia in 2015 amounted to $ 2 million, export - $ 0.1 million, import - $ 1.9 million. As of December 1, 2015, eight legal entities registered in Kazakhstan.

To date Kazakhstan has made the agreements on the creation of favorable conditions for investment with 48 countries of the world.