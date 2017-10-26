Kazakhstan presents National Investment Strategy at World Bank forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A delegation of the Kazakh Ministry for Investment and Development headed by Vice Minister Yerlan Khairov is participating in the Investment Competitiveness Forum hosted by the World Bank Group in Vienna, Austria, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

"The forum offers a great opportunity to tell the international community about successful steps made to reshape investment climate in Kazakhstan and upcoming reforms that are planned within the framework of the National Investment Strategy," the ministry said in a statement.



Vice Minister Khairov has already held bilateral meetings with foreign colleagues and reps of international organizations on the sidelines of the forum.



For instance, he met with Ms Fatou Haidara, UNIDO Managing Director for Policy and Program Support, to discuss implementation of joint projects, expertise of Kazakhstani programs by UNIDO as well as promising joint projects.



At the meeting with the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO), Mr. Khairov informed the Austrian side of the work done in Kazakhstan to attract investors, the adopted National Investment Strategy, public private partnership and the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC). In turn, the Austrian colleagues offered their expertise in transport infrastructure creation, smart cities and new technologies development.



The Kazakhstani delegation held bilateral meetings with delegates from Myanmar, Kenya, Tunisia, Ghana, Georgia and Mongolia.