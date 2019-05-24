Kazakhstan presidential debate to be held on Khabar TV Channel on May 29

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted a resolution regarding the television debate and discussion for the early election of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the resolution, the election TV debate and discussion will be held in Nur-Sultan on May 29, 2019, on the air of Khabar TV Channel.



"For now, the procedure for television election debate and discussions have been developed," clarified Lyazzat Suleimen, a member of the Central Election Committee.

The TV debate consists of three rounds.

The theme of the first round is "The Priorities of Kazakhstan's Economic Development." The first round comprises two parts. In the first part, each participant will give a speech presenting his/her election platform. In the second part, there will be a question-answer discussion session, where the participants can ask their opponents two questions and answer two questions.

The theme of the second round is "The Social Modernization of Kazakhstan". In the first part of the second round, the participants will speak on the topic given. In the second part, all the participants will be asked one question from the presenters.



The third round theme is "A Word to Voters". In that final round, the speakers will directly address the voters.



"The debate time will total at least 80 minutes," Lyazzat Suleimen added.