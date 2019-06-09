Kazakhstan presidential election 2019: Voting at U.S. polling stations begins

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On June 9, at the special election of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the voting process has begun at two polling stations in the United States of America, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Polling stations No.249 and No.250 in Washington, D.C., and New York City, respectively, have started operating.



2019 Presidential Election began in Kazakhstan today, June 9, at 07:00 a.m. The voting will last till 08:00 p.m. local time. 11,814,019 citizens were included in the Register of Voters of Kazakhstan as of January 1, 2019.

