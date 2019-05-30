Kazakhstan presidential election discussed in Croatia

ZAGREB KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Croatia arranged roundtable "Early Presidential Election in Kazakhstan" with the participation of prominent Croatian public figures, as well as representatives of mass media and NGOs, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Kazakh Ambassador Tolezhan Barlybayev informed the meeting participants about preparations for the presidential election, the activities of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to monitor the observance of election rights of citizens, and about the progress of the pre-election campaigning. It was highlighted that the presidential election will be held in strict compliance with the national and international law, on the principles of fairness, transparency, and justice.

The competitive environment of the election process in Kazakhstan involving representatives of virtually all sections of society, not excluding opposition leaders, was noted at the meeting. The ambassador also said that a lot of international observers, journalists, and NGO representatives from all over the globe, including the Republic of Croatia, are expected to observe the election in Kazakhstan.

The attendees exchanged views on the importance of the upcoming election for the future of Kazakhstan and Kazakh-Croatian cooperation. In particular, Budimir Loncar, a veteran of the Croatian diplomacy, former Foreign Minister, expressed confidence in Kazakhstan's continuity in the strategic foreign and domestic policy course, pointing out the principled stance of incumbent President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is committed to fair and transparent democratic elections.

Former President of Croatia Stjepan Mesić appreciated the historic role of the First President - Yelbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and his willful decision to step down as Head of State. According to him, this "wise and responsible step is an unprecedented example of the peaceful transition of power for the good of the future of the country." Stjepan Mesić supported the decision of the nation's leadership to hold early election, emphasizing its importance for maintaining stability and sustainable development of Kazakhstan.

Chairman of the Croatia-Kazakhstan Friendship Society Andrija Karaﬁlipović said that owing to Nursultan Nazarbayev's personal efforts, a new series of top politicians, who have crucial labor experience and responsibility to the future generations, have developed in Kazakhstan in the years of independence. He expressed hope that on June 9, 2019, Kazakhstan will make a choice in favor of the further development and prosperity of the country.

Miro Branković, Editor-in-Chief at the News Department of HRT 1 TV Channel, noted the transparency of the pre-election campaigning in Kazakhstan, as well as favorable conditions for the presidential election coverage created for foreign journalists by Kazakhstan.

Concluding the roundtable, Ambassador Barlybayev said that the citizens of Kazakhstan, who have voting rights, with permanent residence in or temporarily visiting Croatia, can vote at polling station No. 287 to be open at the Embassy of Kazakhstan on the Election Day, 9 June 2019, from 7 a.m. till 8 p.m.