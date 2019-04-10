Kazakhstan presidential election to boost consolidation of national unity, says Tuimebayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Presidential election will contribute to further strengthening of the national accord and unity, Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Deputy Chairman - Head of the Secretariat of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan (APK), told ANK Council extended session dedicated to the upcoming snap election of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The upcoming early election is a landmark political event. It is dictated by time itself, the logic of the recent political changes. The transfer of sovereign power in March of this year was carried out in keeping with the Fundamental Law requirements. All this shows a high level of the sustainability of power, the effectiveness of democratic institutions, the political culture, and the unity of citizens," said Tuimebayev. "This will make it possible to allay any uncertainties, reaffirm the continuity and predictability of the domestic and foreign policies. All this will give the opportunity to continue the effective implementation of the strategic programs launched by Yelbasy. The president will be elected by direct expression of the people's will. This will be an essential step towards the further democratic development of our country."



Zhanseit Tuimebayev also expressed confidence that the presidential election will contribute to strengthening the national accord and unity.



"The election will provide a powerful impetus for the consolidation of the national unity to successfully tackle all the challenges our country faces. In this respect, it is important for the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, as a leading organization of the country, to ensure public support for this initiative," he concluded.