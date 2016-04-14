Kazakhstan Privatization Forum organised by FT live to be held in Astana

LONDON. KAZINFORM The privatisation of more than 60 state owned firms, and many more smaller ones, is firmly underway in Kazakhstan. Announced late last year, the Government's plans are ambitious and far reaching, as the State builds on its membership of the World Trade Organization, aiming to join the G30 and OECD in the coming years.

With companies including KazMunayGas, Kazakhtelecom, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Kazatomprom and Samruk Energy on the market, a wealth of opportunities exists for regional and international investors keen to get a foothold in this key gateway economy.

The Financial Times upcoming Kazakhstan Privatization Forum, co-organized in partnership with Samruk-Kazyna, will provide comprehensive information on how the process will work in practice, the drivers behind it and the developments to date.

The event will be held on Wednesday 26th May 2016, as a part of the Astana Economic Forum. The agenda will feature keynote contributions from Prime Minister Massimov and senior figures who are leading the privatization drive. Attendees will benefit from in-depth analysis on the economic outlook for Kazakhstan, following the reforms and restructuring pursued by the authorities. Panel discussions will focus on the investment prospects in the energy and infrastructure sectors and will include insights from the Chief Executive Officers of some of the companies marked for privatization, as well as financiers and other experts in these markets.

More information is available at: https://live.ft.com/Events/2016/Kazakhstan-Privatization-Forum

Source: www.kazembassy.org.uk