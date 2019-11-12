Kazakhstan produced 46.3bn cubic meters of gas in 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Gas extraction in Kazakhstan in January-October 2019 made 46.3bn cubic meters that is 1.5% more against the same period in 2018, Kazinform learnt from the Ministry of Energy.

Commercial gas production in the country reached 27.12bn cubic meters or 98.6% against the similar period in 2018.

Domestic consumption of commercial gas comprised 11.8bn cubic meters that is 3% more compared to the same period in 2018.

In the reporting period Kazakhstan exported 15.3bn cubic meters of gas or 91.1% against 2018.

The reduction of export is explained by increasing domestic consumption of gas.

Kazakhstan produced 2.6mn tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas in the reporting period that is 101.7% against the same period in 2018.

9mln people in Kazakhstan have been provided with gas to date. 73 projects on construction of gas infrastructure will be implemented in the regions in 2019.

The construction of Saryarka gas pipeline en Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan-Temirtau-Nur-Sultan route is coming to an end. The project will let gasify the capital, central and northern regions of the country.