ASTANA. KAZINFORM In January-September of 2017, Kazakhstan produced 62,697 kg of unwrought gold, which is 16.3% more than in the same period of 2016, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Also, according to the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy, production of unwrought silver in the reporting period amounted to 792,535 kg, which is 12.5% less than in January-September of 2016.