Kazakhstan produced 74.6 tonnes of gold in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2016, Kazakhstan produced 74.6 tonnes of unwrought and semi-wrought gold - that is 17.1% lower compared to 2015, Kazinform reports citing energyprom.kz.

The share of fine gold made more than half (37.7 tonnes) of the produced precious metals.

Kazakhstan has observed intensification of gold production in recent years. In 2013, annual growth made 6.6%, in 2014 – 18% and in 2015 – 26.4%.

The biggest output was recorded in 2016 in Akmola region – 26.2 tonnes (35.1% of the country’s total output, +25.9%). Several gold producing companies are functioning in the region now, such as JSC Altyntau Resources (daughter company of KazZinc), GMK Kazakhaltyn, RG Gold etc.

East Kazakhstan region ranks the second in gold production– 22.9 tonnes (30.7% of the country’s output, +6.2% per annum). Altai Ken Bayitu, branch of Altyntau Vostok, Camp-East are the major gold producing of the region.

Astana produced 12.4 tonnes of gold last year that comprises 16.6% of the country’s total output. Annual growth made +22.6%. The city has its own gold refinery LLP Tau-Ken Altyn (a branch of Tau-Ken Samruk national ore-mining company).