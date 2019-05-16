Kazakhstan produces 25.3mn tonnes of oil in Jan-Apr 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan extracted 25,349mn tonnes of oil in January-April 2019 that is 0.2% less compared to the same period in 2018, Kazinform reports citing the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy.

In the reporting period, the country produced 4,208mn tonnes of gas condensate (-5.7%), natural gas - 18,817bn cubic meters (+0.4%) and coal - 38,22mn tonnes (-1%).

The volume of iron ore extracted made 12,823mn tonnes (-4.6%), copper ore was 36,829mn tonnes (+13%), gold ore - 7,407mn tonnes (+26.4%) and chromic concentrate - 1,642mn tonnes (+13.8%).