Kazakhstan produces new type of diesel, Khazar -32

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM "At the close of November the Atyrau refinery has produced the brand new type of diesel, second to none in Kazakhstan, winter diesel fuel with a cold filter plugging point of -32 °C," Deputy Chairman of the Board at KazMunaiGas for transportation, processing and marketing Daniyar Tiesov told the V Downstream Caspian and Central Asia international conference.

According to him, the new type of diesel fuel, called Khazar -32, is purely a domestic product. It could be safely operated at -32 degrees Celsius. It completely complies with K5 ecological class. It means the higher the class (K5), the safer is fuel for the environment.



The new diesel fuel is manufactured at the Advanced Oil Refining Complex built under the refinery modernization. It is the country's largest complex to produce motor oil meeting K4 and K5 classes that lets to ramp up oil processing at the refinery up to 5.5 mln tons.



