Kazakhstan produces over 60M tons of oil since Jan 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In January-October 2017, the total crude oil production in Kazakhstan has amounted to 60.172 million tons, which is 12% more than in the same period of 2016, Kazinform refers to the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

In the reporting period, 10.984 million tons of gas condensate (+8.1%), 43.478 billion cubic meters of natural gas (+14.6%), 90.312 million tons of coal (+11.1%), 32.668 million tons of iron ore (+10.1%), 81.15 million tons of copper ore (+24.7%), 16.222 million tons of gold ore (+4.4%), and 3.771 million tons of chromium concentrate (+9%) were extracted.