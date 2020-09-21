Kazakhstan prolongs stay of foreigners until November

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has prolonged the duration of stay of foreigners up until November 1, 2020 the Interior Ministry’s Official Spokesperson Nurdilda Oraz said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Interior Ministry’s official spokesperson, foreigners’ documents should expire in the period from March 16 to November 1 to be recognized as valid. Early arrivals without visas are also allowed to stay within the country until November 1, 2020.

He also added that the staying time of foreigners with a residence permit in Kazakhstan who are abroad will not be calculated up until November 1.

Thus, foreigners are exempt from administrative liability for overstaying within the country.