Kazakhstan promotes dialogue of cultures and religions - MP

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan sets the dialogue of cultures and religions in opposition to extremism and radicalism, believes Majilis Speaker of Kazakhstan Kabibulla Dzhakupov.

"Nowadays people around the world realize how dangerous extremism and radicalism are. Kazakhstan sets the dialogue of cultures and religions and idea of spiritual unity in opposition to the dangers of extremism and radicalism. In this context on President Nazarbayev's initiative the UN General Assembly made a decision in September 2013 to proclaim the years of 2013-2022 as the International Decade for the Rapprochement of Cultures," Speaker Dzhakupov said at the international conference entitled "Kazakhstan's way: Unity. Patriotism. Reforms" and dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in Astana on Tuesday. According to him, the principles of tolerance and non-discrimination are of paramount importance for Kazakhstan. "The Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions that had recently been held in Astana was dedicated to the dialogue and cooperation between religions," he added.