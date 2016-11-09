Kazakhstan promotes the Hague Code of Conduct in Southeast Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A seminar in support of the Hague Code of Conduct (HCOC) or the International Code of Conduct against Ballistic Missile Proliferation was held in Bangkok, Thailand on November 9.

Thai officials, diplomatic corps, academic circles and representatives of non-governmental organizations took part in the event, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.



Kazakhstan participated in the event as a presiding country of the Hague Code of Conduct in 2016-2017.



The main objective of the seminar was to attract attention of Asian community to the Hague Code of Conduct with the view of its further universalization.



In his opening speech Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand and Permanent Representative at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) Marat Yessenbayev stressed the importance of the Hague Code of Conduct as an integral and significant part of the international non-proliferation mechanism.



Participants of the seminar were briefed on Kazakhstan's priorities as the presiding country of the Hague Code of Conduct as well as its efforts to increase the number of its members.



The International Code of Conduct against Ballistic Missile Proliferation was launched in 2002. 138 countries, including Kazakhstan, have already joined the HCH.