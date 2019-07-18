  • kz
    Kazakhstan propels into artistic swimming final at FINA World Championships

    16:18, 18 July 2019
    GWANGJU. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is set to compete in the artistic swimming final at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    In Gwangju, TeamKazakhstan scored 81,6667 points, enough to reach the final.

    The artisticswimming team consists of Olga Yezdakova, Yelena Krylova, Jennifer Russanova,Yekaterina Simonova, Zhaniya Zhiyengazy, Karina Abdulina, Eteri Kakutia, KseniaMakarova, Nargiza Bolatova, and Aigerim Kurmangaliyeva.

    Russia, Chinaand Ukraine are in the preliminary top 3 of the event. The artistic swimmingfinal will be held on July 20.

    Kazakhstan Sport
