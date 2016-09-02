Kazakhstan proposes China to jointly create full-cycle e-commerce platform

HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan proposes China to jointly create a full-cycle e-commerce platform. First Vice Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev announced it at a meeting with CEO of JUMORE E-commerce Co., Ltd Lu Hongxiang in China's Hangzhou.

“We are keen on learning your innovative experience in global trade, creation of international channels of goods and services movement. Therefore, we should create a full-cycle e-commerce platform to integrate transport system, customs services and dry ports into them. Both countries’ postal services should be also involved in it,” he said.

Sagintayev noted the importance of opening Kazakhstani internet-shops on the ground of Chinese e-platforms.

“These shops could be established both by individuals and governmental structures. For instance, there could be a portal for sale of ecologically clean agricultural products. We know that Kazakhstan’s some agricultural products are popular in China, in particular, confectionery products, drinking water and honey. Unfortunately, due to lack of an e-channel, we are not able to provide Chinese consumers with access to them,” he added.

Sagintayev expressed hope for participation of JUMORE in implementation of Kazakh-Chinese cooperation in e-commerce, in rendering assistance in promotion of Kazakh products export and in investment collaboration.