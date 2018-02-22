Kazakhstan proposes EU to broaden its position in CA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov has voiced Kazakhstan's proposals regarding further cooperation of Central Asia with the European Union.

He noted Kazakhstan's intention to see the joint work within private entrepreneurship, small and medium business liven up.

"We propose the EU to develop new mechanisms to assist in bringing private European capital to various projects in Central Asia. This will provide European companies with new opportunities of reaching the regional market and strengthening the EU position in the region," Kairat Abdrakhmanov said in the international conference titled "25 Years of Relations European Union-Central Asia: From the Past to the Future".

Kazakhstan believes that Central Asia should not remain only a transit region. It is necessary that the countries of the region should use the EU experience for effective diversification of the economies and creation of relevant high technology productions.

Kazakhstan is interested in using new practices in digitalization, environment, water resources, human rights and legislation.

It has also been proposed to continue supporting the stabilization process in Afghanistan.

"We call the European Union to be more ambitious and expand its presence in the Central Asian region within the framework of the new strategy," Kairat Abdrakhmanov said.

In turn, Special Representative of EU in Central Asia Peter Burian welcomed these proposals. The new document will be developed till the end of 2019.