Kazakhstan proposes new approach to settlement of Afghan situation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan proposed a brand new approach to the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan at the UN Security Council Debate on the situation in Afghanistan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

During the Debate, H.E. Mr. Tadamichi Yamamoto, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, reported on the situation in Afghanistan. Attending the event was Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Salahuddin Rabbani.



In his remarks, the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, Kairat Umarov, expressed concern over instable situation in Afghanistan that affects the situation in the entire region. It was noted that Kazakhstan strives to help Afghanistan build the image of an attractive partner with vast potential, because the Afghan people are in need of joint projects and new workplaces.



Mr. Umarov also underlined Central Asia's interest in developing long-term cooperation with Afghanistan in the sphere of infrastructure, transit and transport, energy and other sectors. He also mentioned the new approach proposed by Kazakhstan to settle the situation in Afghanistan based on the synergy between the issues of security and development.



The Debate called on the international community to continue assisting the Afghan people in achieving peace and stability in the country.