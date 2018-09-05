Kazakhstan proposes to establish Afghan Women Office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has proposed to establish the Central Asian Office on Women of Afghanistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Dariga Nazarbayeva, a Member of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the question of its location is still open.

"We will make a decision upon this. I think that all the participants in this process will have to discuss this together by voting. We, the Kazakh side, are open to discussions on this issue and have no purpose to monopolize this subject matter. We would look forward to and would like that this conference will become an annual international event in the Central Asian region, not a one-time event," she told reporters on the sidelines of Regional Conference "Empowering Women in Afghanistan" in Astana.

She mentioned that there are gender problems in each of the countries of Central Asia, but Afghan women are nowadays battling to survive. In Afghanistan, there are cases when girls get married at 7-9 years of age, 65% of them die in childbirth.

Underlining the importance of a woman in shaping child's mentality and character, Dariga Nazarbayeva said that only an educated woman can give a child the other outlook on life in addition to the love, warmth, and kindness of her heart.

The MP added that all the Central Asian countries are interested in ensuring that all goes well with the close neighbor.