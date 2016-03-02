Kazakhstan proposes to establish UN Conference on higher level in 2016 - N. Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan proposes to establish the UN Conference on a higher level for restoring trust between the states in 2016, President Nursultan Nazarbayev informed at the meeting with the diplomats accredited in Kazakhstan today.

"We need a new effective system of international security. The role of the UN and its Security Council in settlement of conflicts must be increased. The charter of the UN must be updated. Observance of the rights and laws within countries and of the international community remains to be the corner stone of the world order, which is unfortunately violated too often these days. Conflicts happen because of these aforementioned violations. Kazakhstan proposes to establish the UN Conference on a higher level in 2016 that is called to restore trust between the world countries," N. Nazarbayev said.